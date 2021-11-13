Music Video: Polo G – Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)

Polo G’s gives a tribute to the gloved on his new single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)”. Off his upcoming project Hall Of Fame 2.0. Over a flip of Michael Jackson’s 1987 hit single “Smooth Criminal”, Produced by Tahj Money and Dmac, Polo G talks his g talk. Directed by Arrad. The action-packed video takes place at a casino nightclub and faces up his opps. The visual ends with a tribute to MJ.

“To the family, friends and fans of Michael Jackson and his estate. We are truly grateful for all your support in the release of this song and music and video……MJ is loved all around the world. We used this opportunity to represent this song for the future. We thank you sincerely and we hope we have contributed our small part to the everlasting memory and legend of the greatest entertainer of all time.”

Hall Of Fame 2.0 serves as the deluxe version of his chart-topping album, Hall Of Fame, which will include 14 additional new songs and drop December 3.

Watch the “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)” video below.

