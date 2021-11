With his Long Run Vol. 1 project set to drop on December 10th, Vado drops the visual for his track “White Toes”. Directed by Mansion Media. Vado delivers his gutter bars over the soulful loop at a pool party in Jersey. He’s joined by Dave East and more friends as they have BBQ, smoke, and bubbly with a few hotties.

Watch the “White Toes” video below.