Music Video: Run The Jewels – Never Look Back

This past weekend the 2021 installment of the Adult Swim Festival took place. Fans were also treated to the debut of the latest visual from Run The Jewels, “Never Look Back”. Off of their RTJ4 album. Directed by John Hillcoat The video pays homage to George Romero’s classic horror film Night of the Living Dead. In the clip, Killer Mike and El-P are in the middle of a zombie outbreak. Featuring cameos from The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Day of the Dead’s Greg Nicotero.

Watch the “Never Look Back” video below.