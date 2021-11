Ye just released the deluxe of of his new album DONDA. Featuring five previously unreleased and alternate versions of tracks, including “Up From The Ashes”, “Never Abandon Your Family”, “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug, a new feature from Kid Cudi, and “Life Of The Party” featuring André 3000.

You can stream the DONDA (Deluxe) in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music.