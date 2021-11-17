Music Video: Tory Lanez – Lady Of Namek

Tory Lanez sings his heart out on the first single off his upcoming ’80’s-inspired project, Alone At Prom, which drops December 1. On the retro dance groove, Tory introduces his alter ego, Ashton Rain and tries to rekindle the flame between a lost love. In the throwback visual, Tory dons a jheri curl and laments over the lost of his high school sweetheart. As Ashton, he roams the school hallways, vibes in the cafeteria and performs in the school gym. He later gets caught up in a knife fight with a another student and ends up is stabbed after he witnesses his ex with her new man.

Watch the “Lady Of Namek” video below..