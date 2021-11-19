Album Stream: Snoop Dogg – The Algorithm

After being appointed as Def Jam’s Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant, Snoop Dogg delivers his new compilation called, The Algorithm. He had this to say about the project

“There’s so much talent on this record, so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

Featuring 25 new records and guest appearances by Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes, Benny the Butcher, Usher, Fabolous, Dave East, Ice Cube, Mary J Blige, Blxst, E-40, Too $hort, Wiz Khalifa, D Smoke, and more.

You can stream The Algorithm in its entirety below.



