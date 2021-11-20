Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 488) “Pro bono Podding”

Joe and the crew return from a break, recharged and ready to pod! They recap their vacation and dissect DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s Instagram live argument (22:20), and Joe shares an interesting perspective on the matter. Next, the crew honors Young Dolph in his untimely passing (47:40), discuss Drake and Ye reconciling (1:19:30) and catch up on the latest music that was released, which includes Silk Sonic, Bryson Tiller, French Montana and others (1:29:50). Also, Former NFL player Zac Stacy is in police custody after a disturbing video surfaced (1:59:30), 50 Cent becoming the Dick Wolf for the culture (2:20:45) and more! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Alina Baraz – “Maze” Ice | Joell Ortiz – “OG” Parks | Snoop Dogg & DJ Cassidy – “Diamond Life” (Ft. Mary J Blige) Ish | EPMD – “Strictly Business”