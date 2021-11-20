Music Video: Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss – Black Illuminati

Freddie Gibbs is gearing up to release his new album, Soul Sold Separately. He has this to say about the project:

“Soul Sold Separately, that’s my motherf*cking all fresh shit. The new album is going to be crazy,. This is probably going to be the best album I did. I think this one. I think ever since Piñata, I’ve been dropping classic albums, so I’m not going to stop right there,” he said. “Piñata, classic. Bandana was a classic. Alfredo is a classic. SSS, going to be the same thing. I leveled up on his album. It’s going to be more features. It’s a little more sauce on this one I would say.”

He gives fans a taste of the new project with the first single, “Black Illuminati” featuring Jadakiss, which you can stream below.

***Updated with the official video.***







