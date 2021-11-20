Video: New Rory & Mal (Episode 20) “Adult Love Affair”

Back in New York, Rory & Mal settle back into their home studio, and rehash their Los Angeles experiences. They of course have to give their opinions on Drake and Kanye rekindling their bromance(24:05), and then get into Tidal changing their royalties and payment structure (37:48), which gives fans more ability to directly support their favorite artists. Rory and Mal also discuss the upcoming battles of Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills (42:00), as well as Three Six Mafia vs Bone Thugs, and then venture into a conversation about adult baecations and how they could (possibly) lead to threesomes (46:00). They address Adele’s upcoming album (58:16), review Silk Sonic’s release, and much more!