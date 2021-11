The Cool Kids call on Larry June for their new collab “All Or Nothing”. This is the second single off The Cool Kids upcoming album, Before Shit Got Weird. Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish bring their braggadocios bars, while Larry adds his West Coast swag. “All Or Nothing” follows the duo’s previous single “Hibachi” featuring KEY! and Nikki Sweets.

You can stream “All Or Nothing” below.