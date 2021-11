Mack Wilds has been on the low in the music scene for the last few years. He returns with his new single “Simple Things”. Mack had this to say about the record:

“It’s been some time since our last full-on release, and so it made sense to lead with something from my own personal experiences and my heart. Like most of our stories, love just happens to be complicated. So this is just that; a complicated love song.”

You can stream “Simple Things” below.