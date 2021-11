Longtime Wu-Tang affiliate Remedy is set to release his Remedy Meets Wu-Tang album on November 26th. He rounds up Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Solomon Childs & StreetLife for his new posse cut “Crazy 8s”. Produced by Danny Caiazzo and Ross Filler.

You can stream “Crazy 8s” below..