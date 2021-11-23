American Music Awards 2021

By cyclone -
The 49th Annual American Music Awards was held on Sunday (Nov. 21) at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. Hosted by Cardi B, the show was opened with a throwback performance by Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak’s Silk Sonic single, “Smoking Out The Window”. Tyler, The Creator also hit the stage along with, Jennifer Lopez, Giveon. Chloe and more.Check out all the performances and acceptance speeches below.