American Music Awards 2021

The 49th Annual American Music Awards was held on Sunday (Nov. 21) at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. Hosted by Cardi B, the show was opened with a throwback performance by Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak’s Silk Sonic single, “Smoking Out The Window”. Tyler, The Creator also hit the stage along with, Jennifer Lopez, Giveon. Chloe and more.Check out all the performances and acceptance speeches below.

It was so EPIC having New Edition on the #AMAs stage! Don’t miss any more awards or performances and tune in to the #AMAs NOW on ABC! #NewEditionAMAs pic.twitter.com/8ZvBI2oHEk — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021