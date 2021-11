PnB Rock links up with DJ Luke Nasty to rework Luke’s 2016 hit “Might Be (Remix)” with a new version titled, “High”. The visual features a cameo by actor, Danny Trejo. In the clip, PnB Rock falls for his love interest. The two play miniature golf, cruise the streets of Vegas, hit the airport runway, and get close during a romantic evening at the crib. PnB Rock’s new project, 2 Get You Thru The Rain drops December 9th.

Watch the “High” video below.