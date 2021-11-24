Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 489) “Fix Yourself”

Music Award season is approaching in this episode, and the Grammy’s announced its nominees this past week (28:45). First, Joe and the guys predict who will win Rap Album of the Year (37:05) and shows his appreciation for SZA, H.E.R., and Summer Walker (45:05). They also speculate on Summer’s new relationship (1:01:50). Next, Joe explains why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s dating rumors are ridiculous (1:22:25), Adele gets Spotify to remove the shuffle feature (1:47:15), and season 4 of Ozark is announced (2:06:45). The crew then attempts to list ten current NFL Quarterbacks who play at a higher level than Buffalo Bill’s QB, Josh Allen (2:19:00), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Tamera – “Good Love” (Ft. Tay Iwar) Ice | Nipsey Hussle – “The Field” (Ft. Bino Rideaux & Young Dolph) Parks | Styles P & Havoc – “Nightmares 2 Dreams” Ish | Arcana – “The Moon”