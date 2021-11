Remedy flexes his deep-rooted ties with the Wu with his new album titled Remedy Meets Wu-Tang. Produced entirely by himself and Danny Caiazzo. Featuring 14 new records and guest appearances by Inspectah Deck, Ghostace Killah, Capadonna, Conway The Machine, Method Man, Masta Killa, Solomon Childs, StreetLife, RZA and Shyheim.

You can stream Remedy Meets Wu-Tang in its entirely below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.