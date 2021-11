DreamDoll links up with Capella Grey over a guitar sample of Fabolous and Lil’ Mo’s 2003 hit, “Can’t Let You Go” in the visual for their new collab “You Know My Body”. The Bronx natives vibe while detailing a love story in the hood. DreamDoll hits the courts and hangs on a fire escape, while Capella Grey sings at a house party.

Watch the “You Know My Body” video below..