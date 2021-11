Nardo Wick is gearing up to release his debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick? on December 3rd. He calls on Future and Lil Baby for his new single “Me Or Sum”. Produced by Z3N. The three speak about their cash and give props to the hustling baddies. “Me Or Sum” follows Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke (Remix)” featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and G Herbo.

You can stream “Me Or Sum” below.