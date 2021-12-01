Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 490) “It’s A Cold Winter”

After a brief Thanksgiving break, Joe and the guys return to share how the holidays affect them (19:25). The crew also highlights the excellence of fashion designer, Virgil Abloh who transitioned after a quiet battle with cancer (30:50). Next, Joe challenges male R&B artists to push the envelope after an underwhelming year compared to their female counterparts (1:02:15), and Joe runs into Cardi B and Offset (1:18:10). Finally, the collective explains why Lil Baby and Saweetie’s dating rumors could cause harm beyond gossip (1:27:20); Joe isn’t a fan of Lil Rel (2:01:20) or Will Smith’s latest movie (2:34:00), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | KAYTRANADA – “Intimidated” (Ft. H.E.R.) Ice | Fetty Wap – “First Day Out” Parks | Ghostface Killah & Raekwon – “Bob James Freestyle” Ish | Headie One – “Too Loyal…”