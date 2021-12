BJ The Chicago Kid just received his seventh GRAMMY nomination for his rendition of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home To Me” with PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, and Charlie Bereal in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category. To celebrate, he shares his final weekly offering of 2021: “Snowflakes”. In the record, BJ laments on a past relationship that started of well but quickly faded.

You can stream “Snowflakes” below.