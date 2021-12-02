EP Stream: Cozz – Fortunate

Dreamville’s Cozz returns with his latest project titled Fortunate. Featuring seven new tracks and a guest appearance by YG. Fortunate is described as one of the Los Angeles spitta’s most personal work to date. Cozz say about the project:

“No lie I’m frustrated cuz I had an idea of how I want people to hear this EP but technical difficulties didn’t allow that to happen. What’s below is the order so if you care enough, listen as is but if not f**k it the music is the same. This will be fixed by Friday enjoy.”

You can stream Fortunate in its entirety below.



