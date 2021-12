Yung Bleu is set to release his new EP, No I’m Not OK on Dec. 17th. He revisits his debut album Moon Boy with official video for his track “Beautiful Lies” featuring Kehlani. Directed by Jon Primo. In the visual, Bleu takes a trip to an unknown portal with his significant other and is eventually transported to be solo with Kehlani, and later reunited with his lady.

Watch the “Beautiful Lies” video below.