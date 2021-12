Tory Lanez hits the road in his “’87 Stingray” for his the latest single off his upcoming ’80s-inspired project, Alone At Prom, which drops December 10. Tory sings of love drawing comparisons of his lover to his Corvette sports car. “’87 Stingray” follows Tory Lanez’ previous single “Lady Of Namek“.

You can stream “’87 Stingray” below.