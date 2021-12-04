Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 491) “Podcast Punishment”

The crew kicks things off by announcing Savon’s departure from the pod (8:40). The Verzuz-cast returns after an explosive performance between two legendary rap groups, Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (12:40). Joe and the guys also discuss Swizz Beats airs out his grievances with artists at Verzuz (35:45), new music from SZA (1:00:05), and a lyric breakdown of Rick Ross’ new song (1:03:00). Lastly, the crew denounces Hulu’s decision to air a distasteful Astroworld documentary (1:33:35) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Blxst – “Searching” Ice | EST Gee – “Jumpout Gang” Parks | Your Old Droog – “Cosmonaut” Ish | Kenyon Dixon – “Tithes”