New Rory & Mal (Episode 23) “Thou Shall Not Ghost” ft. @Bible Stories with Brianda

Rory and Mal sit down with Brianda from ‘Bible Stories w/Brianda’, and discuss her journey as a born again celibate Christian, her research on Mal & Rory (and our engineer, Eddin), as well as her current dating life and biblical interpretations.

Also check out the previous episode (Episode 22) “Is That Racist?”

The boys are back, after a brief Thanksgiving break, and nothing has happened so insert the random shit! They start off getting into defining racism (don’t cancel us, please) and discussing how this era of “racy” dress is worse than the Freaknik era. They get into a Thanksgiving recap, which somehow segues into a conversation about the double standards regarding sneaking photos of the opposite sex (06:45), and Mal asks the team to explain why a man would twiddle his fiddle while his significant other was in the house (13:35). They get into what demographics of men are the craziest exes (more stereotype jokes, again, don’t cancel us), which leads to a discussion about the appropriate house aesthetics to get women excited (20:13) . In this episode, we also discuss how Rory had a bounty on his nudes(37:05), Men’s Mental Health Month(54:49), the upcoming trials for Tory & Taxstone (1:06:30) as well as the unfortunate news of Virgil’s passing (43:09) + more!