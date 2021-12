Mary J. Blige is gearing up to release her next album. She drops off two new singles, “Good Morning Gorgeous” and “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled. “Good Morning Gorgeous” is a motivational ballad with MJB singing about self-confidence and celebrating inner beauty. “Amazing” is an empowering anthem with her and Khaled singing about the good life.

You can stream “Good Morning Gorgeous” & “Amazing” below.