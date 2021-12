Following the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia VERZUZ. Juicy J links up with Wiz Khalifa for a new single/video titled “Pop That Trunk”. The two have a lavish dinner and spit bars in front of hooked up whips.Off of the pair’s upcoming collaborative album, which is set to arrive sometime in 2022.

Watch the “Pop That Trunk” video below.