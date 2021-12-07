New Music: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi – Just Look Up

The upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up will be out in select theaters on December 10th and on the streaming platform December 24th. The comedy stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett and more. Republic Records has also announced the the soundtrack will be released on December 10th. The first release is titled “Just Look Up” featuring Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, who both star in the film. The song was co-written by Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, award-winning composer Nicholas Britell and Oscar-nominated songwriter Taura Stinson. Britell had this to say about the single

“It was a privilege to collaborate with Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Taura Stinson on our song ‘Just Look Up,’ a love song that transforms into a rallying cry, as well as with Justin Vernon on Bon Iver’s original song ‘Second Nature’. My score runs the gamut from absurdist big band jazz to profound, deeply felt orchestral music. Many of the projects that I’ve worked on with Adam McKay are, in their own way, explorations of tone as a central topic—they’re all a unique blend of gravitas and absurdity with Don’t Look Up capturing a sense of ever-increasing astonishment at how crazy things really are.”

You can stream “Just Look Up” below.