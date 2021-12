Lucky Daye is gearing up to release a formal follow-up to his project Table For Two. His next project is dubbed Candy Drip and set to drop in March 2022.He had this to say about the project:

“Two years ago I released my first studio album for me. It was an important turning point in my life. I can never thank you enough but I’m ready for something new.”

Here is the title-track, which you can stream below.