Russ drops off his new lyric heavy album Chomp 2. Featuring 14 new tracks and guest appearances by Ransom, Snoop Dogg, Conway The Machine, Joey Bada$$, Big Sean, Wale, Jay Electronica, Big K.R.I.T., Lloyd Banks, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Papoose, DJ Premier, Ghostface Killah & Cyhi The Prynce.

You can stream Chomp 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.