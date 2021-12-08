Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 492) “Strange For Some Change”

On an episode with much to discuss, Joe begins by giving an updated review on Kevin Hart’s limited series “True Story” (23:30). He observes the parallel experiences of Kevin Harts actual life and his characters and explains why he was fascinated by the series (**SPOILER ALERTS THROUGHOUT THIS SEGMENT**). Next, the guys discuss Drake withdrawing his Grammy nomination (37:05), Joe pleads for the residence of Los Angeles and Atlanta to heighten their home security (46:00), Joe reacts to ‘Million Dollars Worth of Game’ (55:40), an update on Jussie Smollet’s case (1:32:00). Lastly, the guys cover Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly’s bromance (1:59:10), 50 Cent and French Montana squash their beef (2:10:18), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Episode 492 Sleeper Picks: Joe | India Shawn – “TO CHANGE MY MIND” Ice | Nardo Wick – “Me or Sum” (Ft. Future & Lil Baby) Parks | aroomfullofmirrors – “Mirrors” Ish | Billy Danze & WeBusy Construction Team – “Won’t Lose”