New Music: EARTHGANG – American Horror Story

With their Ghetto Gods project set to drop on January 28th, EARTHGANG gives fans a new record titled “American Horror Story”. They had this to say about the record:

“[The song] is about the real story of living in America. It reflects the challenges, injustices and hardships living as Black men in this country. Often when reflecting back on the year, the reality of the obstacles are not spoken about and the focus is purely on the positive. We would like to use this opportunity to speak about that reality.”

You can stream “American Horror Story” below