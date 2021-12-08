Video: New Rory & Mal (Episode 24) “Unleash The Dragon”

Coming in hot! The guys decide to attack all women with the name Ashley, and discuss which names have been ruined by legendary hip hop songs. They discuss the careers of some of our old celebrity faves, incorrectly outing some in the process, all within the first 10 minutes! This (somehow) leads into some thirsting over our old classic songstresses (8:04) and an honest discussion on their new music (10:00), as well as who has an overrated discography in the music industry (15:27). Rory has finally finished ‘True Story’, so the guys discuss (27:27). They stumble into a conversation about the violation of privacy through sharing sex tapes (38:38), and Mal and Demaris debate whether it’s inappropriate to snitch or not. Eventually they agree to disagree, and get into expectations for Ross’ upcoming album and other new music (54:56), which brings about a battle of toxicity between Brent and Sza, of course featuring a lyrical breakdown (59:07). They give Brittany Renner her flowers for teaching the Jackson State football team about how to handle gold diggers (1:00:35), and this eventually leads to a convo about women with mommy issues, and Mal speaking on a time when a woman crossed an uncrossable line with him (1:04:08). At (1:19:40), Brent’s song is brought up again, and the team tries to convince Rory that brutal honesty is still toxic, but to no avail. They also discuss DMX’s documentary (1:33:46), the Bone Thugs vs. Three Six Mafia versus scuffle (1:42:05), what to expect from the pod over the next few weeks before break (1:52:11) + more!