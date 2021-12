Fresh off the release of her 3-track EP, Rap?, Tierra Whack follows up with another 3 tracks EP titled Pop?. Here is the whimsical video for “Body Of Water”. Directed by Cat Solen. Tierra lounges in a comfy living room with a glass water. The clip also depicts odd scenes involving pink water, an elderly couple transforming into dolphins, a boy warped in a water hose, and a showering man transporting into a toilet.

Watch the “Body Of Water” video below.