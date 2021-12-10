Album Stream: Big Boi & Sleepy Brown – Big Sleepover

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown finally released their highly-anticipated album, The Big Sleepover. Big Boi told Zane Lowe:

“It just came from a combination of Big Boi and Sleepy Brown. It’s a double meaning. Big sleepover, we here to wake people up. The big sleep is over. You know what I’m saying? It’s not just about a slumber party. It’s about awareness and the evolution of the funk.”

Produced by Organized Noize, The Big Sleepover features 15 new tracks and guest appearances by Killer Mike, Cee-Lo, Big Rube, Backbone, Scotty ATL, and Kay-I.

You can stream The Big Sleepover in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music



