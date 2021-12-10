New Music: DJ Premier & 2 Chainz – Mortgage Free

DJ Premier and 2 Chainz link up for a new track titled “Mortgage Free”, which is the latest track from Premier’s Single Series with Payday Records. Premier says about the record:

“Since 2 Chainz joined Royce and I on “Flirt,” I returned the love back by sending him a beat while he was in the Bahamas with Statik Selektah earlier this year recording for various projects. I sent him the beat and he sent it back to me the same night. I asked him what he was using it for, and he said he would figure out which project it would go on later, since he’s working on so many different ones. Since the end of the year was approaching, I knew that I had one more single left to release on Payday Records. After discussing it with management, I suggested that I put it out. 2 Chainz was down and now we have another banger of Bars and Boom-Bap delivered the way you want it to sound.”

You can stream “Mortgage Free” below.





