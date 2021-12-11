Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 493) “Hot Podder”

Ye (Kanye West) and Drake came together for a one-night-only concert and performed hits from their respective catalogs (17:54), leading Joe and the crew to react. The collective also discusses the surrounding topics such as Larry Hoover’s involvement (33:05), Kanye pleading to Kim Kardashian (41:27), and the overall outcome of the concert. Next, Travis Scott breaks his silence in a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God (46:18), new music from Rick Ross (1:01:27), Tory Lanez (1:15:20), Russ (1:24:58), and others. And lastly, Joe addresses Jussie Smollet’s case, LAPD warning tourists to stay away from Los Angeles, and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Episode 493 Sleeper Picks Joe | Eric Penn – “Sinking Sand” Ice | Slim 400 – “Shake Back” (Ft. Young Dolph) Parks | Russ – “Free” (Ft. Big K.R.I.T., Snoop Dogg & DJ Premier) Ish | Jim Jones – “We Set The Trends” (Ft. Migos)