Kanye West & Drake Perform At Larry Hoover Benefit Concert

On December 9th, Kanye and Drake came together in front of a sold-out crowd at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a benefit concert for imprisoned former gang leader Larry Hoover. The show was streamed live on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch as well as in select IMAX theaters. The show was kicked off by Kanye’s Sunday Service choir. Ye then performed a few of his hits from “Jesus Walks” to “Flashing Lights” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and more.

Drake followed and joined Ye on stage performing his tracks from his new album Certified Lover Boy including “Girls Want Girls”, “Way 2 Sexy”, “Knife Talk”, and “Life Is Good” which he dedicated to late fashion designer icon Virgil Abloh. The two closed out the celebratory night with their 2009 collab “Forever”.

Watch the full performance below.