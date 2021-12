Jhené Aiko was feeling generous during the holiday season and gives fans new song titled “Wrap Me Up”. The record is actually an update of an old favorite, which was originally released back in 2013 and featured James Fauntleroy and was produced by TDE affiliate Tae Beast. The lyrics remain the same but now the track has a new arrangement and is produced by Jhené, Lejkeys, and the Fisticuffs.

You can stream “Wrap Me Up” below.