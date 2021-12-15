Album Stream: Alicia Keys – KEYS

Alicia Keys released her eight studio album Keys. The double album consists of two parts: “Originals”, which she describes as “the classic side of me”, and “Unlocked”, which “is a whole other sonic experience.” AK had this to say about the project

“Do I still feel nervous? I feel excited. I feel more excited that I get to share something that I believe is more special than anything I’ve done before. And every time I enter the space, I want to share what I believe is more special than anything I’ve done before. And so that’s an excitement, that’s an adrenaline. It’s like, “Oh wait until hear. This is going to be crazy. They’re Going to feel it.” That’s just how I feel.”

Keys featuring 26 songs and guest appearances by Mike Will Made It, Sia, Raphael Saadiq, Khalid, Lil Wayne, Pusha T, Swae Lee, and more.

You can stream Keys in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



