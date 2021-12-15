Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 494) “Pretty Privilege”

Joe kicks things off with a phone call with one of R&B’s most notable voices, Tank, to discuss his recent comments on current male R&B (3:09). Next, the crew then discusses the hurdles that singers face due to the melodic style of Hip Hop being made (31:14). Also, Travis Scott offers to perform for free at Coachella (59:18), and Joe highlights a gruesome story involving a person with a mental health condition *POTENTIAL TRIGGER WARNING* (1:10:00). And finally, DaBaby gets trashed while performing at Rolling Loud (1:32:40), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Episode 493 Sleeper Picks: Joe | Alina Baraz – “Take It Home” & Victoria Monét – “F.U.C.K.” Ice | Chris Brown – “Last All Night” Parks | Parks & Passport Gift – “Arctic League” Ish | Sinead Harnett – “If You Let Me” (Ft. GRADES)

