Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 26) “Turmeric D**k”

Back after the Russ episode and a chill weekend, the guys get right to the shits; the shits being the reunion of Drake and Kanye at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert held in Los Angeles (5:07). Rory and Mal give their opinions on the show, the experience of live tweeting it, and speculate how a Kanye & Drake tour would look in 2022 (24:09). They speak on Travis $cott’s interview about the tragic incident at his festival (29:00), and this segues into a thankful Rolling Loud LA recap(39:08), as they celebrate a safe completion of the festival, even though LA is in a self-proclaimed “purge”-adjace state currently (40:11). The guys rehash memories of summer camp, and decide to take the New Rory & Mal team on an Adult Summer Camp trip (49:10). Mal stresses over the thought of having daughters (50:50), and this leads into a conversation about Rory giving up his preference to keep his white bloodline pure (51:30) because Gingers are going extinct. The team gets into a debate about trip-booking counting as a love language (we’ve gotta keep Rory off of twitter) (1:03:33) They also cover Rick Ross’ new album honestly (1:15:19), speak on more new music that was released + more!