Producer Rvssian links up with Lil Baby and Future for his latest single “M&M”. Rvssian had this to say about the record:

“The title ‘M&M’ refers to coming from nothing to now having ‘millions on millions.’ It’s filled with interesting lyrics from both artists who are in the prime of their career. Their flow is fast and heavy throughout matching the production and beat”.

You can stream “M&M” below.