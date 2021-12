Roddy Ricch has released his highly-anticipated sophomore album LiveLifeFast. Featuring 18 new tracks and guest appearances by Future, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Takeoff, Bibi Bourelly, and Alex Isley. Also featuring production by Mustard, Cardo, Wheezy, Kenny Beats, Boi-1da, TM88, and more.

You can stream LiveLifeFast in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music.