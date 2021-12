After recently signing to Def Jam, Benny The Butcher has announced that his next release will be the BSF compilation Long Live DJ Shay. Featuring guest appearances from Rick Hyde, Heem, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Krayzie Bone and Armani Caesar and more. The project will be released in 2022. Here is the project’s first single/video titled “Mr. Pyrex Man”.