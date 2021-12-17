New Music: The Weeknd & Aaliyah – Poison

The full catalog of Aaliyah is now released on all streaming platforms. Barry Hankerson, the singer’s uncle who has been in control of her masters since her sophomore album has partnered his Blackground Records label with independent company EMPIRE to put Aaliyah’s catalog onto the streaming platforms. Aaliyah’s estate, which is run by her immediate family, weren’t entirely thrilled by the news.

Hankerson, who has been reportedly in the studio overseeing posthumous Aaliyah music has now released the first single from that project alongside The Weeknd titled “Poison”.

You can stream “Poison” below.