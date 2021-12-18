Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 495) “There’s a Tape For Everything”

On this episode, Joe gets right into it and discusses the alleged fight between Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs (23:40). Joe also revisits his statements on the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion saga after the latest developments (46:05), new music from Roddy Ricch (1:30:30), Ice shares his opinion on “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (1:57:10), the guys celebrate NFL legend, Deion Sanders (2:06:00) and, MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Become a member here

Episode 495 Sleeper Picks Joe | Lisa Fischer – “How Can I Ease The Pain” Ice | Gucci Mane – “Long Live Dolph” Parks | Mach-Hommy – “SEPARATION OF THE SHEEP AND THE GOATS” Ish | Amy Steele – “Eyes On You” (Ft. Mario)