After dropping “Plug Addicts“, RZA and the Flatbush Zombies deliver their next collab, “Quentin Tarantino”. Produced by the Prince Paul, Erick Arc Elliott, and the RZA. The cinematic clip is inspired by Quentin Tarantino movies from Pulp Fiction to Kill Bill, and follows the group cruising the block with a victim in the trunk.

Watch the “Quentin Tarantino” video below.