Tory Lanez continues his adventures as Ashton Rain in his latest video off his ’80s-inspired album, Alone At Prom. This one is for the track “Enchanting Waterfall”. Inspired by Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” video, the clip follows Ashton on a night out with his high school sweetheart, Diandra Edwards. He morphs into a wolf and the couple continues their date before she transforms into a wolf too.

Watch the “Enchanting Waterfall” video below.