Video: NEW RORY & MAL (EPISODE 27) “Hippie B**ches”

Rory & Mal start off recapping their week, including the NRM team holiday dinner, where the executive producer of More Sauce shamelessly admitted to being a serial killer… aka sleeping with socks on. They then address the war on Christmas, men getting horrible Christmas gifts , and why we have no recent classic holiday movies (6:38). Jussie Smollett was found guilty on his false report charges for lying his ass off (15:43), and that, of course, led to jokes. A bunch of random discussions happen in the middle of this episode – Rory gives advice on the worst places to propose (31:15), ironically, Mal admits to having a hippie fetish (43:00), and we finally hear from one of our KanyexDrake ticket winners (47:46). The guys also discuss new music (1:02:33) , Hitman Holla’s close friends (1:36:40) + more!